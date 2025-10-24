Clean Water Showcase

to

Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District 1610 Moorland Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: Join your local clean water utility for a fun open house event - Friday, Oct. 24, 3-6pm or Saturday, Oct. 25, 9:30am-noon - as we re-open our popular Fish Room and Educational Lab in the District's newly refreshed Effluent Building. We'll also have hands-on water chemistry experiments, mini carnival-style games, horse-drawn wagon mini tours, refreshments and more as part of the Wisconsin Science Festival!

Nine Springs Wastewater Treatment Plant

1610 Moorland Road, Madison

Enter Gate 2, start at the Shop One Building

Info

Environment, Kids & Family
608-222-1201
