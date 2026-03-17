media release: The Global Health Institute’s March Global Health Tuesday Webinar is scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, 2026, from 9-10am CST. Dr. Katherine (Trina) McMahon, professor of bacteriology; professor of civil and environmental Engineering, UW–Madison, moderates a timely conversation on Clean Water’s Role in Global Health Outcomes.

Dr. McMahon leads the discussion with panelists Dr. Heather Murphy, tier II Canada research chair in one health, Department of Pathobiology, Ontario Veterinary College, University of Guelph; Nicole Weber, MPH, affiliate faculty, Dornsife School of Public Health, Drexel University; and Dr. Matthew Freeman, professor, Gangarosa Department of Environmental Health; Huber Department of Global Health, Emory University.