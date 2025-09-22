Cleanup 101

media release: Tune in to learn how to host a cleanup from Jessica Schultz, Executive Director with Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance, and how to involve students in cleanups from Mike Aprill, a Science Teacher with Sheboygan South High School and the Wisconsin State Lead for SubjectToClimate.

September 20-28 is Wisconsin Stormwater Week. During this week, dedicated to all things stormwater, Dane County and the Madison Area Municipal Stormwater Partnership (MAMSWaP) are joining municipalities and organizations across Wisconsin to help raise awareness about stormwater, what it is, the problems it can cause and actions people can take to prevent stormwater pollution to our waters.

Our actions on land have an impact on our local lakes, rivers, and streams; it’s all connected. Rain and snowmelt that runs off rooftops, lawns, and pavement travels through storm drains and ditches into our waterways carrying trash, chemicals, soil, pet waste, leaves and other debris with it. These pollutants can cause algae blooms, low oxygen levels, harm wildlife and make it difficult to enjoy our local waters.

Unfortunately, we can’t curb stormwater pollution on our own, it’s a community problem that requires a community solution. Learn about local programs and resources that are available to help residents take actions to reduce stormwater pollution here in Dane County. Participate in one of the local events planned for WI Stormwater Week, purchase a low-cost rain barrel, or tune into one of the statewide webinars. Find more events at https://ripple-effects.com/WI- stormwater-week.