courtesy Kadampa Meditation Center - Gen Dorje

media release: Our problems are like bad weather in the mind, or like clouds in the sky. We all know that when the storms disappear and the clouds fade away, the sky becomes clear, still and bright. We don’t have to make the sky like that; it is always like that, before and after the stormy weather.

In the same way our mind always has the potential to be peaceful, clear and positive. That is its true nature. We don’t have to force peace into our mind. We just have to understand our own mind and how to uncover its natural potential.

Come experience the inner peace of your clear sky mind in this mini-meditation retreat guided by Gen Kelsang Dorje.

Gen Kelsang Dorje is the resident teacher at the Kadampa Meditation Center Madison. As the resident teacher Gen Dorje is responsible for teaching and leading meditation classes, retreats, and workshops at the center and in branch locations. He has received extensive training under the guidance of Geshe Kelsang Gyatso, the founder of the New Kadampa Tradition. Gen Dorje is known for his warmth and humor in making Buddha’s teachings relevant to our modern life. He is an inspiring example of how to integrate these teachings into a joyful life and is committed to helping people improve their daily lives through meditation and mindfulness.