Clear the Gap (Saosin tribute), Chiron (Trapped Under Ice), xABLAZEx (WarZone), Thousands Strong (Ten Yard Fight), Disseminate (Minor Threat), Bletline (Carryon)

media release: Want to join the Halloween festivities while supporting local mutual aid?

Come out to the live Halloween Cover Show this Friday, hosted by Devotion Booking & Youth of Tomorrow! The show will be Friday 10/30 at the Oregon Youth Center (110 N Oak St, Oregon WI), doors at 6:30 and music at 7:00 pm - costumes encouraged!

$10 suggested donation (but all are welcome!), with proceeds going to the Dane County Homeless Justice Initiative!

We hope to see folks there!