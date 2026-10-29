Clear the Gap (Saosin tribute), Chiron (Trapped Under Ice), xABLAZEx (WarZone), Thousands Strong (Ten Yard Fight), Disseminate (Minor Threat), Bletline (Carryon)
Oregon Youth Center, Oregon 110 N. Oak St., Oregon, Wisconsin 53575
media release: Want to join the Halloween festivities while supporting local mutual aid?
Come out to the live Halloween Cover Show this Friday, hosted by Devotion Booking & Youth of Tomorrow! The show will be Friday 10/30 at the Oregon Youth Center (110 N Oak St, Oregon WI), doors at 6:30 and music at 7:00 pm - costumes encouraged!
$10 suggested donation (but all are welcome!), with proceeds going to the Dane County Homeless Justice Initiative!
We hope to see folks there!