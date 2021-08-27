press release: On Friday, August 27, and Saturday, August 28, from 10:00am to 7:00pm, Dane County Humane Society is teaming up with NBC15 to host the fifth annual Clear The Shelters pet adoption event to help place as many pets as possible into new homes. DCHS’s goal is to find a home for every adoptable animal!

All dog, cat, and critter adoption fees will be reduced during this weekend event: $50 off dog adoption fees; $5 adoption fee for senior or adult cats and $75 for kittens; half-price adoption fees for critters. Adoption fees will be further reduced for animals in our Lonely Hearts Club, a group of animals who have been at the shelter longer than average.

“Clear The Shelters comes at the perfect time as shelters and rescues throughout the country are struggling with short staffing and adoption rates far lower than pre-pandemic levels. DCHS staff and volunteers are excited to help every available animal in our shelter find a new family by welcoming our community to our campus for this big adoption event,” says Laurie Ringquist, Director of Customer Service.

The Clear The Shelters Adoption Event will take place at the DCHS Main Shelter (5132 Voges Road, Madison).

DCHS recommends that potential adopters check out the animals available for adoption on our website prior to arriving at the shelter, and adopters should be prepared to take the animal home that day. Adopters will be added to the wait list on arrival, and adoptions will take place in a first-come-first-served fashion. The Adoption Center will be closed Sunday, August 29th, following the two-day adoption event. All visitors will be required to wear a mask at the shelter and are encouraged to maintain social distancing.

About Dane County Humane SocietyDane County Humane Society is a private, non-profit, community-supported organization and is not affiliated with any government agency or national animal welfare organization. DCHS provides compassion and care to thousands of pets, livestock, and wildlife each year. DCHS has an adoption guarantee, meaning all healthy or treatable animals can stay at DCHS as long as it takes to find a loving home.