Clear Your Closets Shoe Drive

Antioch Temple No. 113, Madison area of Daughters of the Nile support Shriners' kids by creating hospital tray favors, sending toys, games, and financial donations to the Chicago Shriners Hospital.

We have a fundraiser to benefit our general fund. We will receive money by the pound for gently used donated shoes of any type and size, except skates. You can make a huge impact by simply donating shoes you never wear. The donated shoes stay out of landfills, and are shipped to small businesses in poor communities, such as in Haiti that can repurpose them and sell. Instead of a handout it’s a hand up!

The Shoe Box has graciously agreed to be a collection site. There is a donation box outside by their pop machines, address: 1314 Canal St.(Hwy 14), Black Earth, Wisconsin 53515.

Dales Bootery is also a generous donor and collection site, address: 155 W Main St., Whitewater, WI 53190.

We will be collecting through October 21.