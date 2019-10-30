RSVP for Clearing Invasive Brush

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Learn to identify woodland trees and shrubs, including beneficials and invasives, along with how to efficiently eliminate invasive brush and weedy trees. Instructor: Frank Hassler, Good Oak Ecological Services

Time: 6:30-8:30pm, Wednesday, November 6

Registration Deadline: Wednesday, October 30

Price: $15/$12 for Olbrich member

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
608-246-4550
