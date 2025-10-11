from the KHoRM newsletter: October 11, 7 pm (doors at 6) Clem Snide (solo) suggested donation $20

Sometimes Clem Snide is a band, and sometimes it's just Eef. Eef Barzelay has played KHoRM three times over the last dozen years. His new album Oh Smokey was produced by Scott Avett (of the Avett Brothers of course), and Eef describes it as “slow, sad songs about God and death.” If you've been a fan for awhile, you know that doesn't begin to describe it.

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. I will be taking reservations for all shows at righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. Capacity is 50. There is seating for about 40 people, after that it is standing room only.

There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.