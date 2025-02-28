media release: USA | 1973 | 35mm | 89 min.

Director: Jack Starrett

Cast: Tamara Dobson, Shelley Winters, Bernie Casey

6′ 2′′ and dressed only in eye-catching high-fashion gear, Tamara Dobson is a powerful screen presence as special agent Cleopatra Jones. Cleo struts into action, ordering an airstrike on a Turkish poppy field and igniting a war with L.A. drug queenpin "Mommy" (a delightfully over-the-top Shelley Winters). Back in Los Angeles, Cleopatra unleashes her martial arts fury and Bond-like cool to defend her community and take down the flamboyant villain. A vivid IB Technicolor print from the original release of Cleopatra Jones will be screened.

