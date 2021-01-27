ONLINE: Click-Thru Job Fair

press release: The Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin (WDBSCW) is hosting a Click Thru Job Fair on January 27, 2021 to connect laid off workers to businesses that are hiring.

Job and company information will be posted at www.wdbscw.org/click-thru- job-fair for job seekers to search through. The 90 participating employers range from manufacturers, construction, professional, transportation and more.

This virtual platform allows job seekers to browse available careers at local companies from a computer or mobile device. The flyers posted on the webpage will contain information on available jobs as well as details on the company.

“We know it can be difficult to connect job seekers to employers, especially when in-person job fairs and recruitment events are on pause,” said Seth Lentz, WDBSCW Chief Executive Officer. “This click Thru Job Fair is a great way for talented workers and career opportunities to intersect virtually.”

This job fair is part of a statewide effort by the Wisconsin Workforce Development Association (wwda.org) to help job seekers identify employment opportunities throughout the state during the pandemic.