Clifford Calhoun IV
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Minocqua Brewing Company Tap Room 2927 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Clifford Calhoun IV is a musician from the Driftless region of Wisconsin delivering a gritty- soulful-and authentic mix of his own songs, as well as some popular and obscure covers.
When you listen to his songs like The Storm, My Rebel Youth, and The Devil Understands, you will see why his music has been steadily growing in popularity throughout the region.
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Minocqua Brewing Company Tap Room 2927 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music