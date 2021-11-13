ONLINE: Climate, A Public Health Crisis: Making Connections & Building Solutions Together

media release: According to The Lancet medical journal, climate change is the greatest threat to human health in the 21st century. Over 150 major medical organizations have declared climate a public health crisis. However, only 27% of Americans can name a specific way in which climate change is harming our health. Climate, A Public Health Crisis: Making Connections & Building Solutions Together will bridge that gap and inspire healthcare professionals, community members, and students to take action. Join us on November 13, 2021 from 9 AM-12:45 PM, save your spot now. CME/CE and learning certificates are available for this opportunity.

Join us and be inspired to take actionable mitigation and adaptation strategies that reduce the harmful health impacts of climate change. Together we can foster solutions that benefit health.

The conference format is a "blended" approach that combines live webinars and recorded sessions to maximize your investment of time and continuing education dollars.

Registration includes the live and recorded sessions, and a conference completion certificate granting continuing education credits. Registrants receive access to additional recordings with new content after the conference, information, and resources, including a NEW outreach and engagement toolkit.