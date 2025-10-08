media release: Join international climate experts for a timely conversation on how countries around the world are advancing climate action and what lessons the United States can learn from their progress.

As world leaders, scientists, and policymakers grapple with the urgent challenge of climate change, the conversation often centers on American politics, especially here in the U.S. But climate action does not stop at America’s borders. Countries across Europe, Latin America, and beyond are moving ahead with ambitious policies, innovative technologies, and long-term strategies to cut emissions and build sustainable futures.

This event brings together three international experts: Joana Portugal Pereira (Brazil), Steve Smith (UK), and Jan Minx (Germany) to share global perspectives on climate policy and action. They will discuss how different countries are approaching climate challenges, what lessons the U.S. can learn from abroad, and how international cooperation is essential to reaching net zero.

The panel is moderated by Chris Murphy of The Cap Times with opening remarks by La Follette professor Greg Nemet. It is presented in conjunction with the State of Carbon Dioxide Removal, which gathers leading researchers from around the world to prepare the next edition of this landmark carbon removal assessment.

Join us for a timely conversation that highlights the opportunities, challenges, and momentum for climate action across borders.

This event is free and open to the public.

Speakers

Introductory Remarks

Greg Nemet, professor of public affairs, La Follette School of Public Affairs, UW-Madison

Moderator

Chris Murphy, audience director, Cap Times

Panelists

Jan Minx leads the Evidence for Climate Solutions Working Group at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, where he is a leading expert on climate policy evaluation, carbon dioxide removal, and sustainability pathways. His work advances new methods, including artificial intelligence, to strengthen climate policy and global environmental assessments, with key leadership roles in the IPCC. He is also a founder of major initiatives such as the What Works Climate Solutions Initiative and the State of Carbon Dioxide Removal report, helping connect cutting-edge science with real-world action.

Joana Portugal Pereira is a global voice in the fight against climate change, leading innovations in clean energy, biofuels, and waste-to-energy solutions. She has played key roles with the United Nations and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, shaping how the world understands and responds to the climate crisis. With over 50 publications and projects across Europe and Latin America, she brings both vision and action to building a sustainable future.

Steve Smith is the Arnell Associate Professor of Greenhouse Gas Removal at the University of Oxford, where he leads Oxford Net Zero and CO₂RE, two major programs tackling the urgent challenge of climate stabilization. With a career spanning UK government climate policy and academic leadership, he brings deep expertise in greenhouse gas removal, climate governance, and practical pathways to net zero. Beyond his research and policy work, he is committed to public engagement, co-authoring books that make climate science accessible to children and wider audiences.

