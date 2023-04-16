Climate Action: Local Food Production

media release: The Benedictine sisters at Holy Wisdom model eating from the earth by harvesting produce from their gardens for much of their meals. They keep in balance the connection between our own body’s food needs and how creation provides with seeds, plants, soil, water, air. Climate change is telling us that the balance is becoming non-reversible.

Agriculture both contributes towards climate change and is affected by climate change. Agriculture contributes to 10% of US Co2 and jumps up to 20-40% of global GHG emissions when factoring in life cycle accounting. Life cycle accounting begins with deforestation, change of land use, processing and packaging of food and distribution of food products including transportation (from Chomsky, Aviva, Is Science Enough? Forty Critical Questions About Climate Justice, Beacon Press Books, 2022).

This Climate Action event shares both how climate change is affecting this balance and how we can make a difference with where and how we purchase food.

We have two local food producers presenting on April 16, Blue Moon Community Farm and Meadowlark Community Mill.

𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗿𝘀

Kristen Kordet owns Blue Moon Community Farm, a CSA and Market farm in the Town of Dunn on Madison’s southern edge

John and Halee Wepking, owners of Meadowlark Organics

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿: https://holywisdommonastery. org/event/local-food- production/