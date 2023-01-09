RSVP for Climate Action: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

media release: This program will take place on Zoom, at 6:30 pm on Jan. 10. Once you register for the event you will receive the Zoom link.

Please register by January 9, 2023.

Learn how your purchases affect the environment and how you can reduce, reuse and recycle to create less impact.

Joe Spair of Pelletier Recycling and Lynn Leopold with Reuse in Ithaca New York share their knowledge and wisdom of how we can keep in balance what we discard without affecting our environment.

Those attending will learn facts about climate affects from our purchases. We will be educated on balancing this care for the earth with what can and cannot be recycled. We face the reality that we cannot recycle our way out of the many environmental crises we face, and that reuse must play a much larger role. Reuse is a social, economic and environmental driver that cannot be ignored as we wrestle with what to do with the mounting heaps of cast-off goods that we as a nation discard every day. We will learn new ways to eliminate our own waste, and organizations that could benefit from what we discard.

Speakers

Joe Spair’s primary focus is on the residential division at Pellitteri Waste System (PWS), managing relationships with 35 municipalities. PWS currently services for curbside residential refuse and recycling collection while identifying new municipalities to add to their list of satisfied communities. In addition to the residential division, Joe manages relationships with major commercial accounts for their solid waste disposal needs. Joe shares Pellitteri Waste System’s passion for sustainability and welcomes every opportunity to educate consumers on Pellitteri’s expanded list of accepted recyclables and proper preparation of various items to minimize contamination of good recyclables.

Lynn Bradley Leopold has been involved in recycling and waste reduction for several decades, serving as the Recycling Coordinator for Ithaca Recycles and Recycling Specialist for the Tompkins County Recycling and Materials Management Division in Ithaca NY. After retirement, she became involved with the Finger Lakes ReUse organization in Ithaca, serving on the board for 12 years and as board president for 9 years. She continues to stay engaged with the ReUse movement in New York State (NYS) and presently is a member of the ReUse committee of the NYS Association for ReUse, Reduction and Recycling—aka NYSAR3.