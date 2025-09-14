Climate Awareness Book Club

media release: Informal discussion of the book This Sweet Earth: Walking With Our Children in the Age of Climate Collapseby Lydia Wylie-Kellermann, focusing on climate anxiety and keeping a positive attitude.

This event is sponsored by Third Act Wisconsin as part of Sun Day, a global day of action on September 21, 2025, celebrating the unstoppable rise of clean energy. We’ll come together to showcase the power of the sun and wind, the energy sources that can power our world without pollution.