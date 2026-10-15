Climate Change and Global Displacement

media release: Moderator Sumudu Atapattu, teaching professor & director, Global Legal Studies Center, University of Wisconsin Law School, leads the discussion with panelists Kayly Ober, visiting scholar, Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics Program, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace; Elizabeth G. Ferris, senior fellow, Institute for the Study of International Migration, Georgetown University; and David Cantor, director & professor of Refugee Law, Refugee Law Institute, School of Advanced Study, University of London.