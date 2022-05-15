Climate Change and Migration
Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ 2401 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Dr. Angie Dickens. Dr. Dickens has worked at the interface of environmental science and policy at the U.S. EPA, the Wisconsin DNR, and at a six-state regional planning organization.
Contact for a Zoom link: Laura Stalder; lhstalder@gmail.com
Info
Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ 2401 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Environment, Lectures & Seminars