Climate Change Forum

press release: The Southwest Wisconsin Area Progressives will present an engaging Wisconsin state legislative forum on Tuesday, March 10, at 7:00 p.m. at the Mount Horeb Community Center located at 107 N. Grove Street.

The forum will feature Representative Sondy Pope and Senator Jon Erpenbach, who will reflect on a combined 40 years of public service. The two Mount Horeb-area state representatives will come together for a town-hall-style community forum and share how their legislative branches differ, how legislation moves from bill to law, and how ultra-partisanship stifles legislative progress. The two elected officials will also share what is on the horizon for state government and answer attendees’ questions and concerns about Wisconsin’s future. Do not miss this chance to hear and be heard by your representatives in the Wisconsin State Legislature.

This event will be the third in the monthly community forum series hosted by the SWWAP organization. As is the case with all of the forums, the event is free and open to all. For information or questions on this or future community forums, go to www.swwap.org or contact Karen Lund at lundgirl28@gmail.com