Climate Change Forum

press release: The Southwest Wisconsin Area Progressives will present an engaging forum on climate change on Tuesday, February 11, at 7:00 p.m. The forum will feature WKOW Channel 27 Chief Meteorologist Bob Lindmeier. It will be held at the Mount Horeb Community Center located at 107 N. Grove Street.

Bob Lindmeier earned his bachelor of science degree in meteorology from the University of Wisconsin–Madison in 1979. He started his career in 1980 at Weather Central, a weather-consulting firm based in Madison. Through the 1980s he presented weathercasts in the mornings and weekends, and he became the chief meteorologist in 1989, a position he has held ever since. Bob just began his 38th year at WKOW and is being honored with a lifetime achievement award, the Silver Circle Honor, from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, given to broadcasters who make continuous, lasting contributions to their industry and community for more than 25 years.

Bob believes strongly in climate change education and has given numerous presentations to school, civic, and faith-based groups. He is a member of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization focused on national policies to address climate change.

Why is Bob so passionate about curbing a climate crisis? Ask him and he shows you a picture of his grandchildren. “I do it because of the future,” Bob says. He feels fortunate to have spent 40 years helping keep people safe in southern Wisconsin. “I think that’s what it comes down to, giving back. I’ve been very rewarded in my career.”

Most people who know the importance of reducing climate change know the importance of reducing one’s carbon footprint and the promise of renewable energies. Bob will not only present evidence of climate change in Wisconsin but will let attendees know how they can take action on the issue. Attendees will leave with concrete actions they can take to lower their carbon footprint and urge local, state, and national government to address climate change. For information or questions on this or future community forums, go to www.swwap.org or contact Karen Lund at lundgirl28@gmail.com.