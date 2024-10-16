Climate Change in the Americas (Cambio climático en las Américas)

media release: The Catholic Multicultural Center is hosting two "Climate Change in the Americas" events to explore the environmental, social, and faith-based implications of climate change throughout the Americas. We will have an English event Wednesday 10/16 from 6:30 to 8:00pm (Madison time) and Spanish event Wednesday 10/23 from 7:00 to 8:30pm. We will have three presenters from different countries at each event (representing Ecuador, Panama, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Mexico, and US), followed by time for questions and discussion with the audience. This will be a really interesting and interactive event to explore how climate, care for our earth, and care for people are all connected through every nation!

All are welcome to attend. Contact Laura at CMC to register: laura@cmcmadison.org.