Climate Change in the Americas (Cambio climático en lasAméricas)

media release: In his encyclical Fratelli Tutti, Pope Francis writes, “To care for the world in which we live means to care for ourselves. Yet we need to think of ourselves more and more as a single family dwelling in a common home.”

Even across great distances, we are all connected to one another as one human family. Problems like climate change require us to act locally, and think globally! At Climate Change in the Americas on Friday April 1, we will hear from partners representing El Salvador, Peru, Panama/Colombia, and Florida talk about the impacts of climate change and environmental degradation in their communities and share what solutions they are working on. One way to truly live as one human family is to listen and learn from one another.

All are welcome to join us for this bilingual (English/Spanish) event! This event is by Zoom; to register click here.

This event is made possible thanks to support from the Dane County Environmental Council and the Healthy Communities Fund of Public Health Madison & Dane County