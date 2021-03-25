ONLINE: Climate Change Listening Session

media release: Are you concerned about climate change? Interested in helping shape the future of WGF’s involvement in the issue?

Join our Climate Change Work Group Chair, Nancy Turyk, and WGF staff, for an hour-long listening session on Thursday, March 25th, from 4-5 PM. We'll share our ideas for direction, gather your feedback, and invite your ideas. We hope to see you there!

Registration is free and required. For questions, please contact Sarah Peterson, WGF Science Director, at speterson@wigreenfire.org