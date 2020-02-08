Climate Change & Our Health/Cambio climatico y nuestro salud

press release: En este evento bilingue vamos a explorar los impactos que cambio climatico puede tener en nuestra salud y la salud de personas alrededor del mundo. Proveedores de salud van a compartir informacion y responder a nuestras preguntas, y habra tiempo para platicar y aprender uno del otro. Proveemos bocadillos, cuidado para los ninos, y un evento divertido y informativo! Todos son bienvenidos/as, contactenos para registrarse.

At this bilungual event we will explore the impacts that climate change can have on our health and the health of people around the world. Healthcare providers will share information and respond to our questions, and there will be time to chat and learn from one another. We will provide snakcs, childcare, and a fun and informative event! All are welcome, contact us to register.