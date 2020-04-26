Climate Change: Our Shared Challenge

Schumacher Farm Park, Waunakee 5682 Highway 19, Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597

press release:Dane County Executive, Joe Parisi, will discuss Dane County’s comprehensive Climate Action Plan and how we can reduce climate’s impact on our community. Light snacks provided. RSVP appreciated but not required. Sign-up via Facebook at Grass Roots Organization of Waunakee or https://grassrootswaunakee.org/

Schumacher Farm Park, Waunakee 5682 Highway 19, Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
Environment, Lectures & Seminars
