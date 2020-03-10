press release:

The Havens Wright Center for Social Justice Presents:

NICK ESTES: DECOLONIZATION OR EXTINCTION

Nick Estes is a citizen of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe. He is an Assistant Professor in the American Studies Department at the University of New Mexico. In 2014, he co-founded The Red Nation, an Indigenous resistance organization. For 2017-2018, Estes was the American Democracy Fellow at the Charles Warren Center for Studies in American History at Harvard University. His research engages colonialism and global Indigenous histories, with a focus on decolonization, oral history, U.S. imperialism, environmental justice, anti-capitalism, and the Oceti Sakowin. Estes is the author of the book Our History Is the Future: Standing Rock Versus the Dakota Access Pipeline, and the Long Tradition of Indigenous Resistance (Verso, 2019), which places into historical context the Indigenous-led movement to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Co-sponsored by the American Indian Studies Program, the Center for the Humanities, and the Departments of Anthropology and History.

“Climate Change, US Imperialism, and Indigenous Resistance”

Tuesday, March 10, 2:15pm, 1111 Biotechnology Building, 425 Henry Mall

“Tragedy and Revolutionary Hope: Climate Justice and Decolonization”

Wednesday, March 11, 4pm, 6191 Helen C. White

Open Seminar for Students, Faculty, and Public

Thursday, March 12, 12:20pm, 8108 Social Science