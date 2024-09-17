Madison Climate Changemakers Hour of Action

media release: Join us every other Tuesday @ 7:30pm at Young Blood Beer Company - Northstreet (not to be confused with their downtown location!) for an hour of climate action. If you’ve ever wanted to do something about climate change but didn't know where to dive in, this event is for you! Just bring a laptop and maybe a friend, grab a drink, and we’ll help you with all the rest.

​​See here for more on what to expect from an Hour of Action. If you would like to take action before the event, you can dig through the Action Hub for opportunities to get started.

​​Young Blood is on the intersection of North St and Commercial Ave. We'll be inside with a sign at our table in one of the two main rooms. You can always​ reach out to Eric with any questions at eniemeyer36@gmail.com or (614) 634-1639.

​​​​See you soon!

​​​Learn more about Climate Changemakers here. This is a community space, so being here means agreeing to our community guidelines.