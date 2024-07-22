media release:

Monday, July 22nd - Make history in Wisconsin as part of a global call for climate justice.

The organization Climate Clock has pulled together a powerful global coalition for a day of worldwide action. More info here: https://climateclock.world/climate-emergency-day

Building Unity, 350 Wisconsin and the Farley Center will be hosting a community potluck/teach in as one of the many events happening around Wisconsin for Climate Emergency Day.

Community Potluck/Teach In - Climate Emergency Day - Wisconsin

Bring a dish to share, blanket, chair for the community potluck/teach in. Buidling Unity will have various speakers at this event addressing the need to act for the climate emergency.

Hosting Organizations:

Building Unity

buildingunitywisconsin.org

350 Wisconsin

350wisconsin.org

Farley Center

www.farleycenter.org

Sponsoring Organizations:

Southwest Wisconsin Area Progressives (SWWAP)

www. swwap.org

Physicians for Social Repsonsibility Wisconsin (PSR)

psr-wisconsin.org

Wisconsin Environmental Health Network

https://www.wehnonline.org/

For more information on how to get involved, please contact Timothy Cordon at Building Unity 608-630-3633

****

Check out all the events happening around Wisconsin for Climate Emergency Day. Wisconsin groups are coming Wisconsin's State Capitol to demand that Wisconsin leaders act for the climate emergency.

Our day of climate action at or near the Capitol will include:

* 5:39 - Sunrise gathering in Madison, WI on the shore of Lake Monona

* A bus of supporters coming to State Capitol from Milwaukee

* Noon: Rally at the State Capitol (RSVP -https://a4ce.me/CED2024)

* 1:00 pm: Statewide virtual/in-person press conference at State Capitol (RSVP - tinyurl.com/CED-Press-Conf-RSVP)

* 3:00 pm: Madison Bike Ride for Climate Action! From State Street corner of the Square. https://www.facebook.com/events/1545273539387404

* 5:00 pm: Madison Car Pool Caravan to Potluck/Teach-in. Eastside - meet at Hawthorne Library Parking Lot - 2707 E. Washington Ave. Westside - meet at Brittingham Park Parking Lot - 829 W. Washington Ave.

* 6:00 pm: - Potluck/Teach-In at the Farley Center for Peace, Justice & Sustainability in Verona,

* AND at various times, actions in other communities across Wisconsin!

Plans are still in the works. Details and updates will come to "CED WI info page" as more info becomes available. Link below.

Show your support by endorsing Climate Emergency Day in WI: tinyurl.com/CED-WI-Endorse-Form. We’ll send you updates, promotional materials, bus info, & invites to related events.

For more information, call Building Unity at 608-630-3633 or go to the CED WI Info page: tinyurl.com/CED-WI-Info

Please share, like, and comment on this Facebook Event!