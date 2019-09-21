press release: I t’s a CLIMATE EMERGENCY. It’s happening now. With funding from Chase Bank, the #1 funder of the fossil fuel industry.

Join us Saturday September 21 at 11 am, for a rally and action calling on Chase Bank to stop funding the climate emergency.

JPMorgan Chase has loaned $196 billion to fossil fuel companies since the Paris Agreement was signed in late 2015 — enough money to buy 52 pipelines the size and scale of the Dakota Access Pipeline. Of particular concern, Chase is lending money to Enbridge, a Canadian pipeline company building pipelines that carry dirty tar sands oil through Wisconsin and other midwestern states.

Meet at 11 AM in the plaza by the Madison Children's Museum (100 N Hamilton) for a brief rally, including speeches and chants! Then, we'll march up the street to demonstrate in front of Chase Bank on Capitol Square, across the street from the Farmer’s Market (22 E Mifflin).

Our action will be will part of a week of climate action in Madison and all over the world. There will be actions targeting Chase branches in Madison, Chicago, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, and cities across the nation.

We have banners and leaflets, but we need YOU, to join us as we call on Chase Bank, the #1 funder of fossil fuels, to STOP funding climate chaos. All ages welcome!

Date: Saturday, September 21

Start Time: 11:am

Location: Starting at 100 N. Hamilton (plaza in front of Children’s museum), ending at Chase Bank (200 Mifflin)

If you like, wear RED and/or BLACK clothing (or, better yet, dress up as a firefighter!) to symbolize the dire climate emergency that Chase Bank has financed. And/or bring any CLIMATE EMERGENCY signs from Friday’s strike.

Street action not your thing? Let your fingers do the walking, and call JPMorgan Chase CEO, Jamie Dimon, today to demand that he stop funding climate wrecking fossil fuel companies. We’ve got a script ready for you so you know what to say. Call Monday Sept 23, during the week of action, or call any time during business hours.

Massive infrastructure projects like tar sands pipelines depend almost entirely on loans from Chase and other banks. By cutting off the flow of cash, we can cut off the flow of tar sands oil.

Hope to see you Saturday Sept 21! For more information: divest.defund@350madison.org