press release: On November 8, 2019, the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters and partners will bring together the state's best strategic thinkers on climate change for Climate Fast Forward, a working conference designed to "fast forward" solutions for carbon reduction and climate resilience in Wisconsin.

Taking place at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center in Madison, Climate Fast Forward will include a projected 300 leaders from a variety of sectors in Wisconsin. Climate Fast Forward participants will work together to develop key recommendations for how Wisconsin can become a clean energy leader with a practical plan to deal with climate change. These key recommendations will be shared with top-level decision makers, the media, and the general public as a call to fast-track Wisconsin's response to climate change.

"The extreme weather and extensive flooding we are seeing throughout the state are just two of the many compelling reasons why the people of Wisconsin can no longer wait to address our changing climate," says Academy executive director Jane Elder. "While Wisconsin has the scientific and technological capacities to be a national leader in reducing carbon emissions and strengthening environmental resilience, we lack a statewide strategy for addressing climate change. The Climate Fast Forward conference is an opportunity to advance ready-to-go solutions and deliver a climate change strategy that will benefit the entire state."

More conference information is available at wisconsinacdemy.org/ FastForward.