Climate Fresk

Christ Presbyterian Church 944 E. Gorham St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

from the Activist Calendar: Come join us for Climate Fresk, a globally acclaimed workshop that helps you understand the science behind climate change and its causes and effects, in a fun, social, game-like environment. We'll share ways you can take action and make a difference in your community. This free event is open to teens and adults.  A light dinner is included. See you there!

This event is hosted by Christ Presbyterian Church, Faiths Connect for Climate Action, and Faith in Place.

Environment, Politics & Activism
