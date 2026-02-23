from the Activist Calendar: Come join us for Climate Fresk, a globally acclaimed workshop that helps you understand the science behind climate change and its causes and effects, in a fun, social, game-like environment. We'll share ways you can take action and make a difference in your community. This free event is open to teens and adults. A light dinner is included. See you there!

This event is hosted by Christ Presbyterian Church, Faiths Connect for Climate Action, and Faith in Place.