RSVP for Climate Justice + Community Resilience

media release: Join Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters at the Climate Justice and Community Resilience Summit, hosted by the Wisconsin Academy and the American Family Institute for Corporate and Social Impact, as we work together to tackle the urgent challenges of the climate emergency. As a non-partisan convener, the Academy brings together diverse stakeholders to foster collaboration and advance sustainable solutions. This summit builds on the success of the Climate Fast Forward conference and aims to increase input from more diverse audiences and accelerate the actions in the Climate Fast Forward Action Plan.

Taking place over a day and a half on June 22nd and 23rd at American Family Insurance's cutting-edge headquarters on Madison's east side, this transformative event gathers stakeholders from throughout Wisconsin’s diverse regions and communities. Through interactive sessions and working groups, attendees will forge authentic relationships, broaden their stakeholder network, and drive meaningful change. The summit welcomes organizations working on environmental justice in urban areas, rural coalitions often overlooked in climate resiliency conversations, and Tribal Nations focused on climate change mitigation within their communities.

Please also consider attending the Pre-Summit Social Hour on June 21st from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, just before the official start of the Climate Justice and Community Resilience Summit. This casual gathering provides a fantastic opportunity to connect with fellow participants, engage in meaningful conversations, and ignite change together.

This is a FREE event, with free lodging and travel reimbursement for all attendees. Register now to secure your spot at this landmark event and be a catalyst for positive change in our communities.

This Summit is supported by funding from American Family Insurance Institute for Corporate and Social Impact