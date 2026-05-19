RSVP for Climate Justice: Stories of Hope and Action

media release: Levy Summer Series: July 29

Rabbi Daniel Swartz, spiritual leader of Temple Hesed, Scranton, PA; executive director of the Coalition on the Environment and Jewish Life (COEJL)

Lecture: “Climate Justice: Stories of Hope and Action”

Using his own experience with faith-based environmental gatherings from the Vatican to synagogue “green groups,” Rabbi Swartz will help us understand the faith and justice dimensions of the climate crisis. Drawing on generations of Jewish teachings, he will illustrate why it is so important that the Jewish community plays a role in solving this crisis. He will also address actions that each of us can take in our own lives, as well as efforts in which we can join together.

Lunch: Quinoa and Spinach Salad, assorted Artisan Rolls and Mini Muffins choice of entrée: Mahi Mahi with Toasted Kale Beurre Blanc or Angel Hair Pasta with Asparagus, Basil, Garlic Plum Tomato Sauce and Cheese, Roasted Red Potatoes, Vegetable Medley

Dessert: Turtle Sundae

SCHEDULE:

10:30–10:50 Check-in

11:00-12:30 Program

12:30-1:30 Lunch

Each program is $30: includes meal and presentation. Please make reservations at least one week before each program

Register by phone at 608-442-4081, via mail, or in-person at Jewish Social Services, 6300 Enterprise Lane, #309, Madison, WI 53719. The program costs $30 per person. You can print out the registration form by following this link – Levy Registration Form.

For speakers’ biographical info, further info on talks and registration form – please go to our website.

Any further questions: Contact event and program manager, Paul Borowsky, paul@jssmadison.org, 608-442-4083

Jewish Social Services established the Levy Summer Series in 2013 with the generous support of Jeffrey C. Levy. We continue this partnership to bring you this years’ program series. Join us for an opportunity to interact with scholars, artists, and community leaders over a broad range of topics of interest. We look forward to seeing all of you at this years’ Levy Summer Series.