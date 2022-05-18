ONLINE: Climate Readiness Assessment in Monroe County

press release: While climate change is a global issue, ultimately all climate impacts are local. Climate-mediated weather events are affecting communities across Wisconsin with unique impacts driven by local factors such as topography, geology, land use and access to planning and preparedness resources. The 2021 Monroe County Climate Readiness and Rural Economic Opportunity Assessment (CRREOA) was a pilot effort to conduct a rapid, comprehensive assessment that brought together climate readiness and conservation-based economic opportunities at a county level. This collaborative effort was initiated in Monroe County, with support from 10 local, state and federal organizations. Members of the Monroe County CRREOA team will share the results of their assessment and implications for use of local climate assessments in community climate preparedness.

The Wisconsin Academy 2022 Climate & Energy Series continues to explore how Wisconsin leaders are moving beyond incrementalism to transformational action that communicates clear messages. These conversations are designed to foster discussion and peer learning among experts, practitioners, and climate-concerned community members regarding local solutions to global environmental challenges. Join us for these virtual discussions to build a collective sense of purpose, knowledge, and action as we face the many challenges of our time. See our archive of previous series presentations here.