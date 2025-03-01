Climb for Housing Justice

media release: Join Tenant Resource Center at Boulders Climbing Gym to kick off The Big Share! Intro packages are $12 all day (usually $30) and all proceeds will go to Tenant Resource Center. 

Date: March 1st, 2025

Time: TBS Kickoff Party 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM | Discount intro packages all day

Address: Boulders Climbing Gym East - 3964 Commercial Ave, Madison, WI 53714

If you want to have a fundraising page for The Big Share, stop by the TRC table and we can help set it up! Come climb, connect, and support housing justice!

