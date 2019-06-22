press release: Postpartum Support International holds seventh annual Climb Out of the Darkness ® in Madison to raise awareness of perinatal mental health disorders

What: Climb Out of the Darkness® is the world’s largest event raising awareness of pregnancy and postpartum mental health disorders such as postpartum depression (PPD), anxiety, bipolar disorders, OCD and psychosis. As part of the Climb, survivors, friends, and families around the world climb, hike, or walk together at a local mountain or park to symbolize their collective rise out of the darkness as well as to raise funds for Postpartum Support International, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting pregnant and postpartum families around the world. This is a community event; all families are welcome. Food and drinks will be provided by Common Ground.

Common Ground, 2644 Branch Street, Middleton, Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 9:00am-12:00pm.

For more information: Visit https://postpartum.z2systems. com/MadisonWI2019 or contact local Climb Leader, Kat Schuknecht, at 608-217-3034 or kschuk@gmail.com.

About Postpartum Support International

Postpartum Support International (PSI), founded in 1987, is the leading organization dedicated to helping women and families suffering from perinatal depression and anxiety disorders. We provide direct peer support to families, train professionals in perinatal mental health assessment and treatment, and provide a bridge to connect families with those specialists. PSI has professional and lay members in every US State and 49 other countries. For more information, visit www.postpartum.net, follow on Twitter at @postpartumhelp or like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ PostpartumSupportInternational .