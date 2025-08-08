× Expand Daniel Topete The band Clipping. Clipping

media release: Clipping’s “Welcome Home Warrior (Feat. Aesop Rock)” is a new single from Dead Channel Sky, their long-awaited, forthcoming Cyberpunk and Hip Hop project, out March 14, 2025 worldwide on Sub Pop.

Clipping shared the VHS-styled official video for the track, which stars the group’s frontman Daveed Diggs as a computer hacker. “Welcome Home Warrior” is directed by Dimuccio & Miller and produced in conjunction with Media Pollution Studio in Los Angeles.

Clipping has also added new, headlining midwest/east coast tour dates for August 2025 in support of Dead Channel Sky beginning August 7th in St. Paul, MN at The Turf Club and ending Saturday, August 16th in Washington, DC at 9:30 Club. Fan presales begin Thursday, February 13th at 10 AM (Local), with tickets on sale to the general public on Friday, February 14th at 10 am (Local).

The group’s fast-selling Spring tour dates for the Western US in support of the album begin March 14th with a hometown show in Los Angeles at The Echoplex and run through May 3rd in Sacramento at Goldfield.

Clipping’s Dead Channel Sky includes the singles “Run It,” “Keep Pushing,” Change the Channel,” along with “Code,” and the previously mentioned “Welcome Home Warrior,” and also features guest appearances from Nels Cline, Bitpanic, Tia Nomore, and Sub Pop labelmates Cartel Madras. Dead Channel Sky was produced and mixed by Clipping and Steve Kaplan and mastered by Levi Seitz at Black Belt Mastering.

Dead Channel Sky will be available on CD/2xLP/DSPs from Sub Pop. LP preorders from megamart.subpop.com (US) and your local record store will receive the limited Loser edition vinyl on Emerald/Forest Green Ghostly Mashup (North America) and Neon Pink (UK/Europe). There is also a Silver vinyl edition available from independent retailer Rough Trade in the US and UK (All limited edition vinyl colors are available while stock lasts!). The Dead Channel Sky album art was created by Designers Republic.