press release: Presenting music never before heard in Wisconsin, Clocks in Motion Percussion will be performing classic repertoire and local premieres in this special event. This performance will include the Wisconsin premiere of Atomic Atomic, written by UW-Madison graduate, Andrew Rindfleisch. Clocks in Motion commissioned the work in 2017 working directly with Rindfleisch in a unique collaborative setting. Additionally, the concert will feature dulcimer soloist, Matthew Coley, performing traditional and contemporary music. Additional music by Paul Lansky, John Cage, Anders Koppel, and Marc Mellits will be performed as well.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2018, 2:00PM, CLOCKS IN MOTION REHEARSAL FACILITY, 126 W. FULTON ST., EDGERTON, WI, 53534

$10 GENERAL ADMISSION (LIMITED SEATING); DONATIONS ACCEPTED

Hailed as “nothing short of remarkable” (ClevelandClassical.com) and “the most exciting addition to Madison’s classical music scene” (The Isthmus), Clocks in Motion is a percussion quartet that performs new music, builds many of its own instruments, and breaks down the boundaries of the traditional concert program. Formed in 2011, Clocks in Motion is quickly becoming a major artistic force in today’s contemporary music scene. Among its many recent and upcoming engagements, the group served as performers at the Interlochen Arts Academy (MI), The Stone (NY), The Overture Center for the Arts (WI), Casper College (WY), University of Michigan (MI), Baldwin-Wallace University (OH), The University of North Carolina-Pembroke (NC), and The Ewell Concert Series (VA).

Clocks in Motion is Matthew Coley, Chris Jones, Sean Kleve, and Andrew Veit