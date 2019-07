press release: Fri. July 12, 6:30 pm 222 W. Washington Ave. Close the Concentration Camps – Rally & March! We will meet where ICE h as had field agent s in the past and then marc h to Brittingham Park to join others in Madison for Lights for Liberty. Similar actions are being held across the country. Info? Visit the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/650819952083752/