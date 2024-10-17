A Closer Look at Madison School and City Referenda

Join the Wisconsin Policy Forum for our free public discussion of the upcoming Madison property tax referenda, including both the city and Madison Metropolitan School District.

Our special guests for the event will be Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway; Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent Joe Gothard; Robert Procter, REALTORS Association of South Central Wisconsin; and Melinda Heinritz, Madison Public Schools Foundation.

As always, we’ll conclude with questions from the audience. Attendee registration is free, but required for this event.