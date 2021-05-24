ONLINE: Closing the Wealth Gap: The South Madison Renaissance

press release: Our panel of presenters, Dr. Anthony Ruben, CEO of the Urban League, Derrick Smith, Director of Development for the WI Institute for Discovery, UW Madison, and Jan O’Neill, community member, will speak about the history of Black Madison, the South Madison renaissance, and how and why the “Together We Build Wealth” business expansion initiative is building wealth in the Black community. There will be an opportunity for Q&A, and for joining the growing movement for wealth building to address racial inequities in Madison.

Presenters: Dr. Ruben Anthony, Derrick Smith, Jan O’Neill

Host: Dudgeon Monroe Neighborhood Association (DMNA) Anti-Racism Committee

May 24, 2021 05:30 PM in Central Time (US and Canada)