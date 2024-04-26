Clothing Swap, Crafting & Vinyl

media release: WUDstock, the annual student-organized concert festival, is back with a nine-event series from April 17-27, featuring a full line-up of live music performances and interactive music-themed events to celebrate the end of the school year and start of summer.

April 17: Open Mic Night, presented with Moda Magazine

April 19: Swing dance night featuring Bill Roberts Combo, presented with Madison Swing

April 19: Philippine Culture Night featuring Jelani Aryeh, presented with the Filipinx American Student Organization and the WUD Performing Arts Committee

April 20: Free brunch and concert featuring Slaughter Beach, Dog, presented with the WUD Daytime Activities Committee

April 24: Open Mic Night, presented with Warner Music U

April 25: The Skatalites, as part of the 175th Concert Series

April 26: Clothing swap, crafting, and vinyl jam, presented with Re-Wear It and Wheelhouse Studios

April 26: Loveblaster and Fruits of Love

April 27: WUDstock Surprise Finale and Live from Mars

More information is available at https://union.wisc.edu/get- involved/wud/music/wud-stock/.