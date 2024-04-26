Clothing Swap, Crafting & Vinyl
UW Memorial Union - Der Rathskeller 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: WUDstock, the annual student-organized concert festival, is back with a nine-event series from April 17-27, featuring a full line-up of live music performances and interactive music-themed events to celebrate the end of the school year and start of summer.
- April 17: Open Mic Night, presented with Moda Magazine
- April 19: Swing dance night featuring Bill Roberts Combo, presented with Madison Swing
- April 19: Philippine Culture Night featuring Jelani Aryeh, presented with the Filipinx American Student Organization and the WUD Performing Arts Committee
- April 20: Free brunch and concert featuring Slaughter Beach, Dog, presented with the WUD Daytime Activities Committee
- April 24: Open Mic Night, presented with Warner Music U
- April 25: The Skatalites, as part of the 175th Concert Series
- April 26: Clothing swap, crafting, and vinyl jam, presented with Re-Wear It and Wheelhouse Studios
- April 26: Loveblaster and Fruits of Love
- April 27: WUDstock Surprise Finale and Live from Mars
More information is available at https://union.wisc.edu/get-
