media release: Calling all clothing + sustainability enthusiasts! It’s time to clear out your closets and make room for some fresh, gently used threads.

Join your local community of thrift lovers on the High Noon Saloon Patio for our first ever clothing swap. We will have cold drinks, music, and plenty of swapping. New and gently used (adult) clothing for any gender and size – bring ‘em all!

*Clean and gently used clothing only please

