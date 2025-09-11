media release: Japan | DCP | 2024 | 124 min. | Japanese with English subtitles

Director: Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Cast: Masaki Suda, Kotone Furukawa, Masataka Kubota

After cashing in on flipping merchandise online, internet grifter Yoshii cashes out and retreats with his ill-gotten gains to an isolated house in the Japanese forest. But Yoshii’s shady past isn’t finished with him, and his dissatisfied customers are determined to settle the score. Japanese master of suspense Kiyoshi Kurosawa delivers a twisty, unpredictable thriller that strikes at the heart of the digital economy.

The Premieres series continues with more early and exclusive looks at the very best in current arthouse cinema—on the big screen where they belong! This fall brings both of the grand prize-winners at this year's major European film festivals: Jafar Panahi's It Was Just an Accident (Palme d'Or at Cannes) and Dag Johan Haugerud's Dreams (Golden Bear at Berlin). Gear up for the Cinematheque's October screening of Kiyoshi Kurosawa's cult classic Pulse by catching his latest acclaimed thriller, Cloud. Additional highlights include a found-footage hymn to video stores by Alex Ross Perry (Videoheaven), the latest whatsit from absurdist extraordinaire Quentin Dupieux (The Second Act), and the first feature directed by Greek New Wave fixture Ariane Labed (September Says). This series was made possible by a generous donation from an anonymous cinephile.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.