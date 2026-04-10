media release: Laughter League presents “Clowning with Heart” at Madison Circus Space on Saturday, May 16, at 7pm

Imagine an evening where comedy, music, magic, juggling, acrobatics, and dancing work together to surprise and amaze young and old audiences everywhere. If this sounds fun, you’re right! Join us for a madcap evening of physical comedy featuring veteran clowns Tiffany Riley and Dick Monday (Slappy and Monday), with special guests, Madison’s own Josef Haskins, Nora Phillips, and Goose!

Tickets range from $10 to $20 for this indoor seated show and can be purchased online: https://madisoncircusspace.com/event/clowing-with-heart/. Please contact info@madisoncircusspace.com if you have specific accessibility requests. Please note that parking fills up fast at MCS. Plan accordingly the day of the show–leave plenty of time to find parking, or take alternate transportation. If you are able, please park on the side streets and leave parking closer to MCS for those with mobility issues.

About Madison Circus Space

Madison Circus Space is a home for circus arts in Madison with a mission to engage people interested in circus and movement arts to learn, share, and grow as a community. Our vision is to be a center of circus activity in the Madison area, a home in which people realize their circus dreams, and a respected space with an inclusive approach and amazing resources. Since 2013, Madison Circus Space has cultivated a broad array of circus artists, producing homegrown performances and hosting guest artists from around the world for shows, classes, and workshops. MCS is a predominantly volunteer-driven community, where passionate individuals work tirelessly behind the scenes to produce shows, engage in outreach, and offer free clubs to the public. Madison Circus Space is the largest community of circus artists in Wisconsin, with 100+ members, 50+ hours of weekly programming, and 12 hours of free weekly clubs.

We are active on Facebook and Instagram, which are great places for discovering events, classes, and workshops. For monthly news and updates, sign up for our newsletter. To learn more: www.madisoncircusspace.com