RSVP for Club 201
Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Club 201 Special Event: A Madison Symphony Christmas
Friday, November 30 at 6:30 p.m. or Saturday, December 1 at 7 p.m.
The MSO's celebration is the perfect way to kick-off your holiday season—a beloved community tradition that will send your spirits soaring. Join your Madison Symphony Orchestra for a special Club 201 social gathering this holiday season with an evening full of activities!
As Club 201 guest your ticket includes:
- A special reception 1 hour before the concert. Coffee and desserts provided. Cash bar available.
- A Club 201 symphony ticket located in a prime location at Overture Hall (Reg. price $60-$70)*
- A post-concert reception in the second floor Promenade Lobby. Refreshments provided.
* Please note tickets are subject to availability. Club 201 concert and receptions sales will end on Wednesday 11/21