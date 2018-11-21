RSVP for Club 201

press release: Club 201 Special Event: A Madison Symphony Christmas

Friday, November 30 at 6:30 p.m. or Saturday, December 1 at 7 p.m.

The MSO's celebration is the perfect way to kick-off your holiday season—a beloved community tradition that will send your spirits soaring. Join your Madison Symphony Orchestra for a special Club 201 social gathering this holiday season with an evening full of activities!

As Club 201 guest your ticket includes:

- A special reception 1 hour before the concert. Coffee and desserts provided. Cash bar available.

- A Club 201 symphony ticket located in a prime location at Overture Hall (Reg. price $60-$70)*

- A post-concert reception in the second floor Promenade Lobby. Refreshments provided.

* Please note tickets are subject to availability. Club 201 concert and receptions sales will end on Wednesday 11/21