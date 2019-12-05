RSVP for Club 201

press release: Join your Madison Symphony Orchestra for a special Club 201 social gathering this holiday season in conjunction with A Madison Symphony Christmas on Friday, December 13! The MSO, Madison Symphony Chorus, Mount Zion Gospel Choir, and Madison Youth Choirs, along with guest artists Michelle Johnson and Mackenzie Whitney, join conductor John DeMain for a joyful program featuring seasonal classics and traditional favorites.

Club 201 tickets are $45 and include a whole evening of activities:

A special reception beginning 1 hour before the concert in the Upper Lobby. Enjoy a cup of coffee and the sounds of the season from a stunning vantage point as the Madison Symphony Chorus sings carols in the lobby! Desserts and a cash bar will also be available.

A Club 201 symphony ticket located in a prime location at Overture Hall

A reception after the concert in the second floor Promenade Lobby. You will have the opportunity to meet Maestro John DeMain, guest artists, MSO musicians, and music enthusiasts like you. Refreshments provided.

If you already have tickets to the concert, you can purchase a reception-only Club 201 ticket for $25.

We encourage you to reserve your tickets as soon as possible! A limited number of Club 201 tickets are available. Reserve your place by Thursday, December 5.