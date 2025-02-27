7:30 pm on 2/27-28 and 2 pm, 3/1.

media release: Clue: On Stage (high school edition) presented by VAHS Theatre is playing at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center starting February 27 through March 1. Based on the Paramount film and the Hasbro board game, the stage show is adapted from the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn with additional material by Hunter Foster, Sandy Rustin and Eric Price.

The show is described as a “murder-mystery comedy thriller” that follows six guests at a mysterious dinner party where they find themselves implicated as murder suspects when their host turns up dead. Wadsworth, the butler (Vivian Neher), leads Mrs. Peacock (Mazie Hunt), Mr. Green (Robby Jayroe), Colonel Mustard (Hector Zavala), and other guests in an attempt to solve the mystery! Following in the footsteps of the film, the project bills itself as a “comedy whodunit.” Also starring: Addy Killinger, MJ Thorson, & Seren Mason. Understudies: Sophia Hopp, Grace Wertz, Karma Kennedy, Lucy Lawler, Shire Williams, & Jaden Hockensmith. Ensemble: Megan Rawlins, Tate Blum, Ellie Leibold, Vee Schwartz, Adri Leuschen, Cooper Kennedy & Alex Soto Aguilar.