media release: USA | 1995 | 35mm | 97 min.

Director: Amy Heckerling

Cast: Alicia Silverstone, Brittany Murphy, Paul Rudd

In mid-90s Beverly Hills, rich and popular Cher (Silverstone) rules her high school. When she gives klutzy new student Tai (Brittany Murphy) a makeover, Tai becomes more popular. Funny, stylish, and driven by its own memorable vernacular, this box-office hit was Heckerling’s second successful tour of California teendom after Fast Times at Ridgemont High. “Still the best Jane Austen adaptation” (Jane Hu, The Ringer), Clueless is loosely based on Austen’s 1815 novel, Emma.